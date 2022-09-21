Mobilized forces to undergo training by officers with combat experience — senior lawmaker

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. People covered by the partial mobilization will undergo training by officers with special military operation combat experience before being sent to the special military operation area, says Andrey Kartapolov, head of the State Duma Defense Committee.

"The training will take place on Russian territory, on Defense Ministry military grounds, under guidance of experienced officers who have combat experience and the special military operation experience," the lawmaker said on RBC TV channel Wednesday.

He also noted that the Defense Ministry’s decision to mobilize exactly 300,000 reservists is motivated by capabilities for provision of social guarantees, among other things.

"The 300,000 figure is not random; it was calculated in detail, grounded, based on our equipment and provision capabilities, including provision of social guarantees for the mobilized people. It was also calculated for the period of completion of goals that will be set. If the Defense Ministry announced this figure today, then it reasonably believes that this is enough," the senior lawmaker said.

On September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on partial mobilization. In his address to the Russians he noted that the contact line in the special military operation area "exceeds one thousand kilometers," adding that the joint forces stand against "not only the neo-Nazi forces, but effectively the entire military machine of the collective West," which threatens Russia’s very existence. Russian Defense Minister said that the 300,000 reservists will be mobilized and will undergo training before being sent to the special military operation area. The Minister underscored that the mobilization is being carried out primarily for control over the territories liberated during the special military operation.