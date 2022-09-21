Kremlin clarifies clause 7 of decree on partial mobilization

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. The classified Article 7 of the decree on partial military mobilization orders calling up to 300,000 people, something that’s already been mentioned by Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"Indeed, it (Article 7 - TASS) is classified, so I can’t disclose it," the spokesman said, when asked by TASS about the article.

When pressed by reporters to reveal the subject of the article or the reason it was classified, he said, "I can’t explain."

"The only thing I can say is this: Sergey Kuzhugetovich Shoigu said in his interview: 300,000 people. It talks about the number of up to 300,000 people," the spokesman said. "But the minister also said it won’t be all at once."

The decree on partial military mobilization said Russians, who are called up as part of the mobilization, will receive the status of contract servicemen. It also established rules for being discharged from military service and ordered that governors take measures to ensure conscription. Under the decree, the government will determine groups of people that are entitled to a deferment of mobilization. The decree stated that employees of defense industry companies will be granted a deferment.

The decree has a total of 10 articles, but Article 7 hasn’t been made public. The decree said the article is classified.

Shoigu earlier said the government is seeking to call up 300,000 people as part of the partial military mobilization.