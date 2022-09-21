Putin says West not satisfied with peaceful solution in Ukraine

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Western countries are not satisfied with peaceful solution of the Ukrainian conflict, which is why Kiev has been ordered to wreck the talks, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on Wednesday.

"The West was obviously not satisfied with peaceful solution, which is why after reaching certain compromises Kiev was virtually directly ordered to derail all agreements," he said.

The President noted that he spoke about it publicly for the first time, adding that after the start of the special military operation, including at the talks in Istanbul, Kiev’s representatives responded to Moscow’s proposals "quite positively." "Those proposals first of all concerned ensuring Russia’s security, our interests," he said.