Lavrov heads to New York for UNGA session, source confirms

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is heading to New York to take part in the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, a source from the Russian delegation confirmed to TASS on Tuesday.

"The minister is on his way from Moscow to New York," the source said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier approved Lavrov as head of the Russian delegation to the UNGA. The event is traditionally attended by presidents, prime ministers and ministers. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier that Lavrov would address the UN General Assembly. The top diplomat also plans about 20 bilateral meetings.