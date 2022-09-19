Top security official coveys greetings in honor of China’s upcoming 73rd anniversary

NANPING /CHINA/, September 19. /TASS/. Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolay Patrushev congratulated his colleagues and all Chinese people with the coming 73rd anniversary of the republic during Russian-Chinese consultations on strategic stability on Monday.

He also wished his colleagues productive work at the upcoming 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, which is scheduled for the second half of October, while the 73rd anniversary marking the foundation of the People’s Republic of China will be celebrated on October 1.

"On this occasion, I would like to congratulate you and the entire friendly Chinese nation on this extraordinary date as well as wish you and all our Chinese comrades productive work at the congress, success in achieving the set goals, prosperity and well-being," the top security official said.

The 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) will kick off on October 16. During the event, a new Central Committee of the CPC as well as the members of the CPC’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection will be elected and amendments to the party’s charter will be introduced. Immediately following the congress, the first plenary session of the new Central Committee will take place which will elect its Secretary General and update the make-up of the Politburo and its Standing Committee.

The Communist Party of China is the country’s ruling party and the largest political union worldwide with more than 96 mln members.