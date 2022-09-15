Russian diplomat slams UK’s decision not to invite Russia to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The British authorities’ decision not to invite Russia to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral is deeply immoral, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on Thursday.

"The British Foreign Office informed the Russian embassy in London of its decision to refrain from inviting Russia, including senior embassy officials, to attend mourning ceremonies following the death of Queen Elizabeth II," the statement reads. "We believe that the UK’s attempt to take advantage of a national tragedy that touched the hearts of millions of people around the world in order to settle scores with us during the days of mourning is deeply immoral," Zakharova added.