Putin says Russia, China have ‘paragon’ relations, act in ‘foreign policy tandem’

SAMARKAND, September 15. /TASS/. The foreign policy tandem of Russia and China plays the key role in ensuring global and regional security, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Samarkand.

"The Russian-Chinese international cooperation can be considered a paragon. The foreign policy tandem of Moscow and Beijing plays a key role in ensuring global and regional stability," the Russian leader said.

He underscored that both states together advocate the "establishment of a fair, democratic and multipolar world order, based on international law and the central role of the UN, instead of some rules, invented by someone who doesn’t even care to explain what they are."

"The attempts to create a unipolar world have recently gained an absolutely ugly shape, and they are unacceptable for the vast majority of states on our planet," Putin noted.

The Russian President noted that last time he met with the Chinese leader during the Beijing Olympics about six months ago, "and many events have happened since then."

"The world is changing rapidly, but one thing remains unchanged: the friendship between China and Russia, our good - in the full sense of this world - relations of comprehensive strategic partnership, and we continue to strengthen these relations," the Russian leader underscored.