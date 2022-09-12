Ukrainian army plans major offensive near Zaporozhye NPP — local official

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army is planning a major offensive in the area of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and river crossings. Artillery systems, including M777 howitzers and MLRS are being brought to the area, the leader of the movement We are together with Russia, a member of the main council of the Zaporozhye region’s the military-civilian administration, Vladimir Rogov, said on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

Rogov said the Ukrainian military was getting ready for a "major offensive in the area of the nuclear power plant, river crossings and a little bit to the east."

"Redeployment of a large amount of heavy weapons, M777 and HIMARS systems is in progress," he said.

Rogov stressed that, according to intelligence, all coordination of Ukraine's military operations on the line of engagement in the Zaporozhye Region was being carried out by Britain and the United States.

The Zaporozhye NPP, located in Energodar, is under the control of Russian troops. Recently, it has been exposed to the Ukrainian army’s systematic bombardments.