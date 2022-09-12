Russia may eventually demand surrender of Kiev regime — Medvedev

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russia’s current negotiating position on Ukraine is nothing but a "warm-up for kids," because the eventual demand may be total surrender of the Kiev regime, the deputy head of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said on his Telegram channel on Monday.

He drew attention to the Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s statement about his refusal to conduct a dialogue with those who put forward ultimatums.

"The current 'ultimatums' are a warm-up for kids, a preview of demands to be made in the future. He knows them: the total surrender of the Kiev regime on Russia's terms," Medvedev warned.

Earlier, Zelensky said in an interview with CNN that at the moment he was not ready to negotiate with Moscow.