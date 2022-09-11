Russia does not reject negotiations with Ukraine, but delays complicate process — Lavrov

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, September 11. /TASS/. Russia does not reject negotiations with Ukraine, but their further delay by Kiev will complicate the possibility of reaching an agreement with Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Rossiya-1 TV channel.

Lavrov noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin conveyed Moscow's position during a meeting with the State Duma and faction leaders. "The president told the meeting participants that we do not deny negotiations, but those who do should understand that the longer they postpone this process, the more difficult it will be for them to negotiate with us," the minister said.