MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The fate of the United Nations could end up like that of its predecessor, the League of Nations, if the powers of the permanent members of the UN Security Council get "breached," Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev warned.

He referred to a recent initiative by the Americans who proposed some "compromises in reform" at the UN Security Council and moves to reconsider the status quo.

"Compromises differ. If this one implies an attempt by the US driven by its zoological anti-Russian frenzy to breach the powers of UNSC permanent members, well, they’ll make themselves sick gulping down dust.

Otherwise, the United Nations would suffer the fate of the League of Nations that went bust," Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday.