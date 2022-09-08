Russia’s UN envoy asks US, UK to present evidence of arms purchases from Iran, N.Korea

UNITED NATIONS, September 9. /TASS/. Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya asked the United States and Britain to present evidence supporting their clams of alleged Russian arms purchases from Iran and North Korea.

"One more point that drew attention today is the dogmatic statement by the United States and the United Kingdom that Russia is allegedly buying weapons from Iran and North Korea. I would like to ask them either to present evidence of that right now, or to admit spreading false information within the walls of the Security Council," he told the UN Security Council session on Thursday.