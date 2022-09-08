Final decision on Putin attending G20 summit to be made later — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The Kremlin is convinced that Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the G20 summit in November, but the final decision will be made and confirmed later, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters at a briefing.

"As for November: [the G20 summit in] Bali, [the] APEC summit - we are focused on the president's participation, but this will be confirmed later, because a number of factors will have to be taken into account, including the spread of the coronavirus," he said.

The Kremlin aide explained that the format of the Russian president's participation in these meetings will be determined later on. This depends, among other things, on the form in which other leaders will speak at the event.

"Many factors will decide on personal participation," Ushakov concluded.

He recalled that Russia received an invitation from Indonesia, who is presiding the summit. "[We] responded that we were gratefully considering our participation," the Kremlin aide pointed out.

"We also had review teams there. We went out, we looked at hotels there, and we made reservations. So depending on the overall situation, a decision will be made about the direct participation of the president. Or it will be in a video format. But here it will largely depend on the participation of other leaders and how it will all be," Ushakov said.

He remained tight-lipped on which of these options were more likely, noting that the summit would not take place soon. "There is still a lot of time before that. It's early September, and that [the event] is [scheduled] for mid November," he pointed out.