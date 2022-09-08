Russia requests UN Security Council meeting on arms supplies to Ukraine — UN envoy

United Nations, September 8. /TASS/. Russia is requesting a meeting of the UN Security Council on Thursday concerning Western arms supplies to Ukraine, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzya said.

This meeting, if it is approved by France, which is currently chairing the Security Council, will be the third meeting of the Security Council on the situation in Ukraine in three days.

"We are in favor of talking about real, not fictional problems. And since we lost time today discussing yet another speculation and fantasy, we propose tomorrow to discuss the real threat to international peace and security generated by the supply of weapons and military products by foreign states to Ukraine," he said at a meeting of the UN Security Council, convened on Wednesday at the initiative of the United States and Albania.

Nebenzya added that Russia would like to see Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu and representatives of civil society as speakers at the meeting.

"We will file a request (to hold the meeting - TASS) to the French chairmanship," he concluded.

Russian President Putin announced on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics for assistance he had decided to carry out a special military operation in Ukraine.

After that the US, the EU, the UK and a number of other states imposed large-scale sanctions against Russia and increased supplies of weapons to the Ukrainian authorities.