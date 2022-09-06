Russia hopes UK relations ‘won’t get worse’ once Truss takes reins as PM

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Incoming British Prime Minister Liz Truss has previously uttered belligerent remarks against Russia, nonetheless, Moscow hopes that its relations with London ‘won’t get worse’, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with RBC TV on Tuesday.

"I think that in the situation in which Russia-UK relations are now in, we can hope for one thing only - that it won’t get worse. Although it's hard to imagine how much worse it could get," the Kremlin spokesman told the channel. According to him, the current situation "may be judged by the statements that she (Truss - TASS) made when she was Foreign Secretary and a contender for the position of party leader". "She didn't say anything good about us. Moreover, I can say with regret that her statements were quite aggressive, unfriendly and unconstructive," Peskov indicated.

With that in mind, he summarized, "it's safe to assume that nothing much will change in the foreseeable future." "As for a potential deterioration of the situation, that can't be ruled out. Right now, we can't rule anything out, again, given the unpredictability of our opponents," Peskov specified.