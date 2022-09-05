Kherson says Ukrainian counteroffensive failed

KHERSON, September 5. /TASS/. The Ukrainian troops' counterattack on Kherson has failed, Kiev suffered major losses, Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Kherson Region’s military-civilian administration, said on his Telegram channel on Monday.

"Kherson was, is and will be a Russian city <...> All operations and counterattacks have failed," Stremousov wrote.

He added that "there is information that Ukraine has already lost about 3,000 dead."

The Ukrainian armed forces have been shelling several settlements in the Kherson Region since the evening of August 28. Schools and social infrastructure facilities have been destroyed and residential buildings were damaged. Reports began to appear in the Ukrainian media about an alleged offensive in this direction. According to US and Ukrainian sources, Kiev had originally planned a broader counterattack, but in recent weeks has scaled it back near Kherson.