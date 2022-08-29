Demilitarized zone around Zaporozhye nuclear power plant not discussed — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Creation of a demilitarized zone around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is not discussed, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"No, there is no talk of that," he told reporters, answering a corresponding question.

Ealier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that the idea promoted by the West to establish a demilitarized zone around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant would lead to a further increase in risks.

Peskov also declined to answer a question about whether the Kremlin admits the possibility of switching the plant to Russian grids. "The question is technological. I can't [tell you]. You should ask our specialists," he said.