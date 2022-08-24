Zaporozhye region hopes for IAEA mission’s visit early September

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. The authorities of the Zaporozhye Region hope for the arrival of a mission from the international Atomic Energy Agency to the nuclear power plant in the first days of September, a member of the council of the region’s military-civilian administration, Vladimir Rogov, told TASS on Wednesday.

As Rosatom’s press-service noted earlier, the corporation was ready to support the IAEA mission to the Zaporozhye NPP in various respects, including logistics. These issues were discussed during a meeting between the CEO of the Rosatom state corporation Alexey Likhachev and Director-General of the IAEA Rafael Grossi in Istanbul on Wednesday.

"The relations between Rosatom and the IAEA have already switched to a working mode. There is hope that in a week from now, in the first days of September, we will really see [the mission at the nuclear power plant]," Rogov said.

He described the just-held discussion as encouraging, adding that all evidence of shellings had been documented and would be presented to the IAEA mission.