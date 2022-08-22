Russia expects prompt negotiation of details of IAEA’s visit to Zaporozhye NPP — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, August 23. /TASS/. Russia expects that the logistics of the IAEA delegation’s visit to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant will be negotiated shortly, says Igor Vishnevetsky, deputy head of Russian Foreign Ministry’s Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Department.

"We do expect that all logistics and details of the visit of the international mission led by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi will be negotiated shortly," Vishnevetsky said, speaking at the Non-Proliferation Treaty Review Conference Monday. "We do expect that all these shellings will stop at least during the preparation of this visit and during the mission’s visit to the Zaporozhye NPP itself.".