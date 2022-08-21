Ukraine's trace in Dugina's murder to confirm Kiev's policy of state terrorism — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. If the version about a Ukrainian trace in the murder of journalist and political analyst Darya Dugina is confirmed by competent authorities, then the policy of state terrorism implemented by Kiev takes place, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"The Russian law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of Darya Dugina. If the Ukrainian trace is confirmed, and this version was voiced by DPR head Denis Pushilin, and it must be verified by the competent authorities, then we are talking about the policy of state terrorism implemented by the Kiev regime," the diplomat wrote on Sunday on her Telegram channel.

Zakharova recalled that there have been many facts over the years: from political calls for violence towards the leadership to participation of Ukrainian state structures in crimes.

"We are waiting for the results of the investigation," she concluded.

Dugina's murder

Earlier, law enforcement agencies told TASS that a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado car exploded near the village of Bolshiye Vyazemy. The female driver was killed. Andrey Krasnov, the head of the Russian Horizon social movement and the person familiar with the victim, confirmed to TASS that the deceased was Darya Dugina. The car exploded on the Mozhaisk Highway as she was driving from the Tradition festival. According to Krasnov, the car belongs to Daria's father, Russian public figure Alexander Dugin.

The Russian Investigative Committee press office told TASS that Dugina's murder was planned and contracted.

The police prepared an expert examination to investigate the case, including biological, genetic, physical and chemical, and explosion-technical tests, and removed the video from the car's dashboard.

Chairman of the Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin instructed to transfer the criminal case of Dugina's murder for further prompt, comprehensive and objective investigation to the Main Investigative Department of Russia’s Investigative Committee.