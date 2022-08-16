Ukrainian saboteurs blew up transmission towers connected to Kursk NPP — FSB

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Russia’s federal security service FSB is searching for groups of Ukrainian saboteurs who last week exploded several power transmission towers of high-voltage lines connected with the Kursk nuclear power plant, the FSB’s public relations center said.

"In the Kurchatov district of the Kursk region, Ukrainian saboteurs on August 4, 9 and 12 blew up six towers of high-voltage power lines (110 kilovolts, 330 kilovolts and 750 kilovolts) transmitting electricity from the Kursk NPP to industrial and transport facilities, life support and social infrastructure and households, as well as to neighboring regions," the FSB said. "The saboteurs’ actions resulted in the disruption of the technological process of the power plant’s operation."

Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened criminal cases under part 2 of article 205 (terrorist attack) of the Criminal Code.

The FSB and the Interior Ministry are searching for the attackers and their possible accomplices. In cooperation with the National Guard security has been tightened at nuclear facilities.