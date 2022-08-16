Putin calls Pelosi's Taiwan trip carefully planned provocation

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 16. /TASS/. The US adventure with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan is a carefully planned provocation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday in his address to the participants and guests of the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security.

"As you know, the US has recently once again deliberately tried to add fuel to the fire and rock the situation in the Asia-Pacific region. The American adventure concerning Taiwan is not just a trip by a single irresponsible politician, but part of a deliberate, conscious US strategy to destabilize and deteriorate the situation in the region and the world; a brazen display of disrespect for the sovereignty of other countries and for its international obligations. We see this as a carefully planned provocation," he said.

"It is obvious that with such actions Western globalist elites, among other things, are trying to divert the attention of their own citizens from acute social and economic problems: falling living standards, unemployment, poverty, de-industrialization; to shift their own failures to other countries: to Russia, to China, which are defending their point of view, building sovereign development policies, not obeying the dictates of supranational elites," Putin pointed out.

Situation around Taiwan

Tensions in the Taiwan Strait area escalated sharply after Pelosi's trip to Taipei on August 2 to 3. The Chinese Armed Forces retaliated by conducting large-scale military drills with missile firing in six water areas around the island.

Taiwan has been governed by its own administration since 1949, when the remnants of the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled there after their defeat in the Chinese Civil War. Since then it retains the flag and some other attributes of the former Republic of China, which existed on the mainland before the Communists came to power. According to China’s official position, supported by most countries, including Russia, the island is one of the Chinese provinces.