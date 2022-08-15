Five foreign mercenaries standing trial in DPR plead not guilty

DONETSK, August 15. /TASS/. Five foreign mercenaries standing trial in Donetsk have pleaded not guilty, a TASS correspondent reports from the courtroom.

Asked by the judge if the charges were clear to them, all defendants answered in the affirmative but pleaded not guilty. Four defendants agreed to testify and the fifth, British citizen John Harding, refused.

The court on Monday questioned the foreign mercenaries and one witness and studied written evidence.

The cases will continue to be considered in early October.

All five are charged with participating in hostilities as mercenaries on the Ukrainian army’s side. Captured at the Ilyich plant in Mariupol and in the Nikolaev Region, Britons Dylan Healy and Andrew Hill refused to cooperate with the investigation and testify. The Swedish citizen, who was taken prisoner at the Azovstal plant, during the investigation denied the charges he had participated in hostilities as part of the Ukrainian forces on the territory of the DPR.