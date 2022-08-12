Russia expects IAEA delegation to visit Zaporozhye NPP by end of August – diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, August 12. /TASS/. Russia hopes that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will not prevent experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) from visiting the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant later this month, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said on Thursday.

"We hope that IAEA experts would visit the Zaporozhye NPP soon. We hope that in the current situation, the UN Secretary General <…> would not obstruct the mission through departments of his Secretariat or other elements of the UN mechanism," the diplomat told the UN Security Council meeting, devoted to attacks on the Zaporozhye NPP.

"We, on our part, are ready to provide maximum assistance in resolving all organizational issues. We thing that it would be justified for the IAEA delegation to arrive to the NPP as soon as possible, possibly even by the end of August," Nebenzya added.