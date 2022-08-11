Zaporozhye NPP operates routinely after new attack, no radiation danger — authorities

MELITOPOL, August 11. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is operating routinely after a new attempted attack by the Ukrainian armed forces, there is no radiation danger, member of the main council of the Zaporozhye Region’s Military-Civilian Administration Vladimir Rogov said on Thursday.

"The nuclear power plant is in the operation mode. There is no radiation danger," Rogov told the Rossiya-24 television channel.

Russian air defense systems repelled all attempts by Ukrainian troops to attack the city of Energodar and the nuclear power plant with drone strikes and heavy artillery overnight on Thursday morning. Since the start of August, Ukrainian forces have attempted to attack the power plant and Energodar five times. On August 5, they shelled the area of the NPP three times, on August 6 the health resort of the power plant and the water intake in Energodar came under fire, and on August 7 another strike on the NPP was carried out with the spent nuclear fuel storage area coming within the impact zone.

The Zaporozhye NPP is Europe’s largest nuclear complex, producing a quarter of all electricity in Ukraine. The facility, with a capacity of about 6,000 megawatt, consists of six power units. Currently, the NPP is operating at 70% of its full capacity since there is an oversupply of electricity produced in the liberated area of the Zaporozhye region.