MELITOPOL, August 8. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye Region government so far has no plans to allow electronic voting at a referendum to join Russia, but it could be a backup option, head of the Zaporozhye Region’s military-civilian administration Yevgeny Balitsky said.

"We do not plan remote voting, and we plan to hold it as honestly as possible so that everyone takes part," he said on Solovyov Live television. "We don't see this as the main scenario, maybe it will be used as an additional [option]."

Balitsky, said at the forum We Are Together With Russia on Monday that he signed a decree to hold a referendum on the region's accession to Russia. More than 70% of the Zaporozhye Region has been liberated to date. Ukrainian forces control the regional capital that’s home to about half of the region’s population. Melitopol now functions as the capital.