Russia informs UN Secretary General of Ukrainian attack on Zaporozhye NPP — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, August 6. /TASS/. Russia has informed UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres about the Ukrainian attack on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky tweeted on Friday.

Commenting on a publication by Russia’s Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov, Polyansky wrote: "We sent detailed information about this reckless provocation to the UN Secretary General. It’s time for the UN to call a spade a spade."

Ukrainian forces shelled the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant twice on Friday. The Zaporozhye Region’s military-civilian administration said no victims were reported but that the shelling caused a fire near the NPP.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the Ukrainian armed forces had fired 20 152-mm shells at the NPP and the city of Energodar. The shelling was followed by gas ignition at the Zaporozhye plant’s hydrogen station. The fire was quickly put out. Apart from that, the capacity of a unit was reduced, and Energodar has been partially cut off electricity and water supplies.

Russia’s top brass condemned the attacks as "acts of nuclear terrorism" and warned that the entire responsibility for disruptions in its operation would rest on the Kiev authorities.