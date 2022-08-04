Kremlin calls military maneuvers in Asia-Pacific Region China's sovereign right

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. China's increased military activity in the Asia-Pacific region amid a visit to Taiwan by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi is Beijing’s sovereign right, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"As for [military] maneuvers [in the Asia-Pacific region around Taiwan] - this is China's sovereign right," the Kremlin spokesman said, commenting on the situation in the Asia-Pacific Region.

Peskov stressed that the resulting "tensions in the region around Taiwan were triggered artificially". "You and I are well aware of what provoked them: Nancy Pelosi's visit. It was a completely unnecessary visit and unnecessary provocation," he added.

US House Speaker Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday night despite Beijing's protests. This is the first visit of an American politician of such rank in 25 years. Beijing has repeatedly warned the American side that if the visit takes place, it will not go without consequences, and China will take tough measures.