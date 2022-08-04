Kherson Region set to fix date of referendum within month — official

SIMFEROPOL, August 4. /TASS/. The authorities in the Kherson Region are holding consultations with the regional community on holding a referendum on accession to Russia and expect citizens to choose the date of the plebiscite within a month, deputy head of the region’s military-civilian administration Kirill Stremousov said on Thursday.

"We are currently working to set the date, it will be fixed by a representative body, that means that a decision was made for people to do so. The date will not be set by the military-civilian administration, we have been holding consultations. <…> I think, the decision on when to hold the referendum will be made within a month," the official said.

In mid-March, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported that the Kherson Region was fully controlled by Russian troops. A military-civilian administration was formed in the region in late April. The region is currently being integrated into Russia’s legal and economic frameworks, while its authorities indicated their intentions to join Russia.