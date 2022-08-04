Russian air defenses repulse another Ukrainian attack on bridge in Kherson — authorities

SIMFEROPOL, August 4. /TASS/. The Russian air defense systems on Thursday night repulsed another attempt by the Ukrainian military to strike the Antonovka Bridge across the Dnieper River, which links Kherson to the region, Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the region’s military-civilian administration, told TASS.

On Thursday morning, Kiev-controlled Telegram channels spread reports of alleged strikes on the railway part of the Antonovka Bridge.

"There were no strikes on the bridge. There were attempts, but everything was repelled by the air defense system. Nothing flew on the bridge at all, these are all fakes," Stremousov said.

He specified that the situation in the region is under the administration’s control. "Everything is normal, everything is fine," Stremousov added.

The Antonovka Bridge is the only road bridge connecting Kherson, which is on the west side of the Dnieper River, with part of the Kherson region on the other bank. The Ukrainian armed forces have repeatedly struck the crossing with US-made HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems, causing damage to the bridge. Earlier, the authorities had decided to limit traffic across it by prohibiting the passage of trucks. After the shelling on the night of July 27, traffic on the bridge was blocked altogether. However, as the military-civilian administration stated, the bridge plays no role from a military point of view, it only complicates the civilians’ lives.