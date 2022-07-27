Joint forces in Kherson Region are being reinforced — military-civilian administration

KHERSON, July 27. /TASS/. The group of joint forces in the Kherson Region that is being periodically shelled by Ukrainian Armed Forces is being reinforced, regional military-civilian administration head Kirill Stremousov said Wednesday.

"The [joint forces] groups are being reinforced today. Security of the Kherson Region is a priority today," he told RBC.

Ukrainian forces have been shelling Kherson and the region since Kiev lost control over it this spring. Since July 11, Ukraine has been actively shelling the city of Novaya Kakhovka, destroying over 70% of the city. On July 19, Ukrainian forces started shelling the Antonovsky bridge - the only crossing over Dnieper near Kherson. The bridge has been closed for traffic after yet another attack on July 27.