Ambassador is confident that Russia-Cuba military-technical cooperation will advance

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Cuba Andrey Guskov expects that Russia and Cuba will continue to successfully develop military-technical cooperation, and that this will be taken with understanding by everyone.

"Military-technical cooperation [between Russia and Cuba] is mutually beneficial and is developing in accordance with the international commitments of both countries. So, I'm sure that it will be developing. I'm sure that it will be successful, and I'm sure that it will be taken with understanding by everyone," the diplomat told Rossiya-24 TV channel on Tuesday.

Guskov noted that military-technical cooperation is a traditional area of bilateral cooperation.