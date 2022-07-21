Kremlin assures Putin is in good health

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin's health is fine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"[Everything] is fine, he is in good health," the Kremlin spokesman assured reporters on Thursday.

According to him, "both Ukrainian, American and British information 'specialists' have been throwing in various fakes about the president's health in recent months." "These are nothing but fakes, we assure," Peskov said.

Commenting on Putin, who, speaking on Wednesday at the Strong Ideas for a New Time forum, apologized for his cough and attributed it to "rustling" air conditioners during his visit to Tehran the day before, Peskov said that "it happens, it's no big deal." "As for the air conditioners, yes, indeed, the heat outside was forty (degrees Celsius - TASS) and it was chilly under the air conditioners. I'm also hoarse, I have the same thing," he added.

Earlier, William Burns, Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), said that there were many rumors about President Putin's health, but, according to unofficial intelligence reports, the Russian leader was "rather healthy."

On Tuesday, Putin visited Iran, where he held several rounds of bilateral talks and attended a summit of the Astana troika (Russia, Iran, Turkey).