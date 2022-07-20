Berestovoye village liberated in DPR, territorial defense headquarters reports

DONETSK, July 20. /TASS/. Allied forces have liberated the village of Berestovoye northeast of Soledar, the Donetsk People’s Republic’s territorial defense headquarters said on its Telegram channel.

"As of July 20, 2022, a military grouping of DPR and LPR troops, with fire support from the Russian Armed Forces, has liberated 255 settlements in the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic, including Berestovoye," the report said.

On Tuesday, the headquarters reported the liberation of 254 DPR settlements, including the village of Staromayorskoe.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special operation on February 24 in response to a request for help from leaders of the Donbass republics. In response to Russia's decision, the West began to gradually impose large-scale sanctions against it. At the same time, Western states began to supply Kiev with weapons and military equipment worth billions of dollars at the current stage. A number of Western politicians have admitted that this is essentially an economic war against Russia.