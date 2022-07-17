Medvedev says Russia’s operation in Ukraine is preventive self-defense

VOLGOGRAD, July 17. /TASS/. Russia has the right to self-defense, hence its special operation in Ukraine complies with the principles of the United Nations Charter, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said on Sunday.

"This decision is in full compliance with the rules and principles of the United Nations Charter. Bearing in mind that each country has the right to self-defense, <…> a state has the right to preventive self-defense. And this should be borne in mind," he said a meeting with WWII veterans during his trip to Russia’s southern Volgograd region.

"It is not a mere response to someone’s hostile actions, but it is a preventive measure to neutralize a military threat," he stressed. "And this military threat, regrettably for our country, originated from a former part of our common state, which is especially tragic and sad for us. Well, we know that the Ukrainians are no enemies to us. But those people who have power there, the nationalist circles <…>, they are a real threat to our security."

They, according to Medvedev, are a threat to Donbass’ security, a lot of people who "have found themselves sandwiched between the Ukrainian regime" and Russia’s territory.