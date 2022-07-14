Kremlin suggests good ties with Russia could be in Moldova’s best interests

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Moldova could be better off seeking good relations with Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on a statement by Moldova’s President Maia Sandu who pushed for efforts to beef up the country’s army amid an alleged threat being posed by Russia.

"Moldova should not see any threat [in Russia]. This is absurd," Peskov said. "Seeking good, mutually-advantageous and mutually respectful relations with us could be in Moldova’s interests," he added.

Peskov described as irrelevant attempts to compare the relations between Moscow and Kiev and those between Moscow and Chisinau.

"Unlike Ukraine, Moldova never turned into an anti-Russian hub <…>. That is a different story," the Russian presidential spokesman said.

Nor does Moscow see any threat in Sandu’s statements of the kind, he added.