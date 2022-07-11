LPR Interior Ministry confirms preparations for advance on Slavyansk

LUGANSK, July 11. /TASS/. The allied forces have liberated the Bogorodichnoye settlement in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), paving the way for an advance on Slavyansk, Aide to the Interior Minister of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) Vitaly Kiselyov confirmed on Monday.

"The allied forces have liberated the DPR settlement of Bogorodichnoye, a strong springboard is being created for an offensive on Slavyansk," he wrote on Telegram.

A source close to the LPR People’s Militia earlier told TASS that the settlement had been liberated.

On June 7, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu announced the liberation of the DPR city of Svyatogorsk. On July 2, Donetsk leader Denis Pushilin appointed former Mayor Vladimir Bandura to head the city’s administration.