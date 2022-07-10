Truss’ departure ahead of G20 meeting seen as ‘deep boycott’ of Russia — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss’ departure ahead of a Group of Twenty meeting is seen as a "deep boycott" of the Russian delegation, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.

"You know, it is a kind of deep boycott of the Russian delegation to leave a day before," she said in an interview with the Voskresny Vecher (Sunday Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

She said earlier that the West had failed to boycott Russia at the meeting of the G20 foreign ministers.

Last week, Truss cut short her participation in the G20 ministerial meeting in Indonesia ahead of time and flew home due to the expected resignation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.