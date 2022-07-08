Russian forces destroy two UK-supplied Harpoon missile launchers in Ukraine operation

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered strikes by sea-launched smart weapons to wipe out two Harpoon missile launchers in the Odessa Region delivered by the UK to the Ukrainian military, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Friday.

"Sea-launched precision weapons eliminated two Harpoon coastal missile launchers in the area of the settlement of Liman in the Odessa Region delivered from Great Britain," the spokesman said.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov said on June 9 that the coastal defense line had been bolstered by "highly efficient Harpoon complexes." US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced on June 15, following a Brussels meeting of the Contact Group on Military Assistance to Kiev set up by Western countries that a new aid package for Ukraine included two Harpoon missile launchers.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier said that the Russian Armed Forces were keeping a close eye on such deliveries and taking corresponding measures.

Harpoon anti-ship missiles

Harpoon anti-ship cruise missiles were developed by the US-based McDonnel Douglas and are currently manufactured at production facilities of the American Boeing Corporation. The missiles are manufactured in three versions: AGM-84 air-launched, RGM-84 ship-launched and UGM-84 undersea-launched weapons.

The missile develops a subsonic speed and can carry a 225 kg warhead. The Harpoon has an operational range of 120 km to 280 km, depending on more than 10 modifications available at present.

In military experts’ estimates, the Harpoon missile is one of the most successful weapons developed in its category. Harpoon anti-ship missiles are operational in the armed forces of almost 30 countries, including NATO member states, the UAE, Pakistan, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand, Israel, Chile and India.