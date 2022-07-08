Lavrov says Russia pointed to causes of food crisis at G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting

DENPASAR /Indonesia/, July 8. /TASS/. Russia used the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting to point to the causes of the global food and energy crisis, the country’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

Russia "pointed to the causes of the crises that erupted before February and even before last year," the foreign minister said after the meeting.

Lavrov blamed the two crises on the West’s policies which he said were "adventurist, ill-considered and mistaken." Among other things, he mentioned the forced transition to the so called green transformation and said the West had interfered in the very market forces it had praised for so many years.