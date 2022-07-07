Washington uses Metabiota for non-transparent financial operations — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. The US utilize the Metabiota company for non-transparent financial operations in various parts of the world, Russian Nuclear, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops commander Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov said Thursday.

According to the general, representatives of US Democratic Party played a huge role in funding US military biological operations in Ukraine. The Pentagon’s key contractor was Metabiota, which received money from an investment fund, owned by US President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

"Obtained materials prove that his company is only a cover for tasks, questionable from the standpoint of international law, being used by US political elites for non-transparent financial operations in various parts of the world," Kirillov said during a briefing on the papers regarding US military biological operations in Ukraine.

According to Kirillov, Metabiota participated in elimination of Ebola epidemic in West Africa. Meanwhile, activities of the company’s employees raised questions from the World Health Organization (WHO) in terms of safety compliance. For example, Metabiota employees violated manipulation procedures during treatment of patients and covered up facts of involvement of the Pentagon employees, who used this company as cover. The actual main goal was to extract highly virulent strains from patients and the deceased, and to export these strains to the US.

As a result, WHO Ebola coordinator Philippe Barboza recommended to recall the company’s staff, noting that he is extremely concerned over potential risks of such cooperation for WHO’s reputation.

"The heightened interest of the US military agency’s contractor to the Ebola virus is not random: this disease is one of the most pathogenic for humans. During the 2014 outbreak, 28,000 people contracted the disease, while over 11,000 died, making the disease’s lethality about 40%," Kirillov said.