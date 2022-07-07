Russia, China to boost interaction amid containment attempts by US, satellites — Lavrov

NUSA DUA /Indonesia/, July 7. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing will boost practical interaction amid attempts by the US and its satellites to contain Russia and China, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"We continue to increase the scope and range of practical interaction amid the strategic policy aimed at containing the development of both our countries that the United States and its satellites pursue," he pointed out at a meeting with Chinese top diplomat Wang Yi on the sidelines of a G20 foreign ministers meeting.

Lavrov stressed that the position of Russia and China was gaining more support among other countries. "In contrast to the openly aggressive policy of the West who seeks to maintain its privileged position and dominance in global affairs, our stance is gaining increasing support and appreciation among participants in international relations," the Russian foreign minister added.

According to him, Moscow commends the outcome of the Beijing summit where the leaders of Russia and China, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, had thoroughly discussed the challenges of promoting a strategic partnership. "As noted by our leaders, the internal reserves of Russia-China relations have enormous potential, so we will carry on with the substantive development of new forms of cooperation, independent from external factors, for the benefit of our countries and people," Lavrov emphasized.