Lavrov slams Ukraine’s allegations of Russian army attacking Russian cities as lies

HANOI, July 6. /TASS/. Ukraine’s allegations that the Russian army attacks its own cities are lies, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"In a word, they are lying. Facts are well-known, our Defense Ministry presents facts on a daily basis," he pointed out in response to a TASS question at a press conference following talks with Vietnamese top diplomat Bui Thanh Son.

The Russian foreign minister also stressed that the West should recognize its responsibility for civilian deaths in Donbass and Ukraine. "Western countries certainly should recognize their responsibility, regardless of what [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky and his team say. The West should recognize its responsibility for the death of civilians especially in Donbass and other parts of Ukraine where the Kiev regime is using these weapons (provided by the West - TASS) against civilians as an intimidation tool. Generally speaking, it is state terrorism," the Russian top diplomat emphasized.

The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had targeted residential areas in the Russian cities of Belgorod and Kursk using Tochka-U missiles with cluster munitions and Tu-143 Reis unmanned aerial vehicles in the early hours of Sunday morning.