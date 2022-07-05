DPR, LPR troops relocate towards Donetsk, says Donbass leader

DONETSK, July 5. /TASS/. The corps of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics are relocating in the direction of Donetsk following the liberation of LPR, DPR head Denis Pushilin told journalists.

"We can now say that our corps, the first corps that took part and helped our brothers [in the liberation of the LPR] is already relocating to the Donetsk direction. So is the second corps, the Lugansk one. Just as we came into being together with Lugansk, we are also liberating the territories jointly, of course, with the support of the Russian Federation without which it would have been impossible," he said.

According to him, the situation in the Donetsk People’s Republic remains complex. "The adversary understands the full picture of things that they are now up against and they are trying to inflict as much damage as possible, including against Donetsk, so it will be more difficult and costly to rebuild," the DPR leader noted.

He pointed out that the Ukrainian army still has the opportunity to shell the republic’s populated localities because of the West’s weapons supplies. "The Kiev regime has not considered Donbass to be a part of the country for a while so they are delivering strikes that cause the destruction of infrastructure openly, not covering them up in any way, with the understanding that Western media outlets won’t mention anything about the bombardments of Donetsk, Yasinovataya, Makeyevka or Gorlovka. <...> The most difficult part for us is when civilians are wounded, especially when children are killed. <...> This elicits a fitting reaction by both of the republic’s leadership and by our servicemen who take all measures," the Donetsk leader added, specifying that counterbattery work is underway.