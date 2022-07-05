Lavrov to discuss in Mongolia ways to enhance bilateral ties

ULAN BATOR, July 5. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a working visit to Mongolia on Tuesday on invitation from his Mongolian counterpart, Battsetseg Batmunkh.

Lavrov will hold talks with Mongolia’s foreign minister and meet with the country’s top political leaders, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced.

The two ministers last met in June 2021 in Moscow, while Lavrov last visited Mongolia in 2016.

The two countries’ top diplomats will have a detailed discussion of key issues on the bilateral agenda, and the progress Russia and Mongolia have made in the implementation of agreements reached at the highest and high levels to develop further mutually advantageous cooperation in economy, transport, infrastructure, energy and in the humanitarian sphere, the Russian Foreign Ministry said ahead of the talks. Enhancing cooperation both on the international arena and in the region will also be discussed.

Lavrov may also inform his Mongolian counterpart of the course of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine. Ulan Bator earlier said Mongolia would stick to its neutral principle regarding Ukraine and Russia’s special military operation. In March 2022, when the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) voted on a resolution on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, Mongolia abstained, and it did so again in April, when the UNGA voted to suspend Russia’s membership in the UN Human Rights Council.