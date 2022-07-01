By declaring Russia a threat, NATO states its intent for standoff on all fronts — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. NATO stated its intention to counter and deter Russia on all fronts, by declaring Russia a threat to the alliance, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said during the Valdai discussion club meeting Friday.

"Russia itself has been recognized as a threat to the alliance, meaning the very existence of such state is being acknowledged a threat to the alliance," he said. "This is the most serious turn of events, a real statement of intent for a standoff with us, for deterrence of Russia on all fronts, in all areas."

According to Grushko, despite whatever is being said about the alliance’s defensive actions, "the vector of its military activity has been defined - that being deterrence of Russia."

Participants of the June 30 NATO Summit in Madrid adopted a new Strategic Concept, considered the alliance’s roadmap for the next 10 years. In the document, Russia is called "the most significant threat." The document also mentioned China for the first time: despite not calling it an enemy directly, the Strategic Concept refers to China as a systemic challenge and a competitor.