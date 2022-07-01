Zelensky’s message delivered by Indonesian president to Putin wasn’t in writing — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The message from Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky that Indonesian President Joko Widodo delivered to Russian leader Vladimir Putin wasn’t in writing, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"It wasn’t a written message. That’s the only thing I can tell you," he said, when asked by TASS to elaborate on the message.

Putin and Widodo held talks in the Kremlin on Thursday and the Indonesian president said afterward that he had delivered a message from Zelensky to the Russian president. He also expressed willingness to help with a dialogue between the two leaders. Before Moscow, Widodo traveled to Kiev where he met with the Ukrainian president.

Zelensky’s Spokesman Sergey Nikiforov earlier said that the Ukrainian leader, whenever he wants to deliver a message to someone, does so through his public speeches.