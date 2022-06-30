Protest expressed to UK ambassador over London’s boorish statements — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. British ambassador in Moscow Deborah Bronnert was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday to hear a protest in connection with boorish statements by her country's leadership about Russia and President Vladimir Putin, the Foreign Ministry said in a news release.

"On June 30, British Ambassador in Moscow Deborah Bronnert was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry to hear a strong protest in connection with outspokenly boorish statements by the British leadership against Russia, its leader and official representatives of the authorities, as well as the Russian people," the Foreign Ministry said.

The UK ambassador was handed a memorandum stating that offensive rhetoric by representatives of her country’s authorities was unacceptable.

"In a polite society, it is customary to apologize for such statements," the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed.

Also, Bronnert was notified of the impermissibility of spawning falsehoods to the effect Moscow was allegedly threatening to use nuclear weapons.