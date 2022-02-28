Moscow-Kiev talks to begin at 12:00 Moscow time — envoy

MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. The talks between Russia and Ukraine in the Gomel Region of Belarus should begin at about 12:00 Moscow time, says Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky.

"We have just received information that they will arrive in about an hour, so we will sit at the negotiations table at 12 o’clock," he said.

"We stayed awake the whole night, we were waiting for the Ukrainian delegation’s arrival; unfortunately, they have very complicated logistics, and the time of arrival was postponed several times throughout the night," Medinsky added.