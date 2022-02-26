Operation to protect Donbass to be fully carried out in spite of sanctions - Medvedev

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. Sanctions on Russia won’t change anything and the operation to protect Donbass will be fully carried out, Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev wrote on VKontakte on Saturday.

"These wonderful restrictions definitely won’t change a thing. It’s clear even to the ignorant people at the US Department of State. This refers to the decision to carry out a military operation to protect Donbass," he pointed out.

Medvedev emphasized that "the operation will be fully carried out until the goals set by the Russian president are achieved." The deputy head of the Russian Security Council expects the situation to unfold "the way it did in 2008."

Medvedev also sarcastically commented on sanctions against nearly all of the council’s members. "I’m writing this literally in a panic. It’s so upsetting. What do we do now?" he said mockingly. The politician stressed that neither he nor his family members had bank accounts and property overseas.

According to Medvedev, "all reasonable people realize that sanctions are just a myth, a sham and a figure of speech." He stressed that the true cause for the sanctions was "the political impotence rooted in an inability to change Russia’s policies and a hope to make up excuses for shameful decisions such as the cowardly escape from Afghanistan."

"All in all, our partners in the US and the EU did a great job as there is no better way to consolidate government officials, administrative elites and most of our country’s people than to promote affection for the Americans and the Europeans. So, wait and see!" Medvedev concluded.